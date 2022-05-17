Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Executive Secretary Supervisor 

Job Summary

To perform diversified high level administrative and secretarial support functions.

Responsibilities

  • Perform administrative tasks including drafting and proof reading letters, memos, reports, and other documents.
  • Receive incoming communication or memos on behalf of senior staff, review content, determine importance, and summarize and/or distribute contents to appropriate staff.
  • Manage multiple or complex calendars for meetings, appointments, travel and other official commitments.
  • Make travel and accommodation arrangements for executives.
  • Answer and screen telephone calls, and respond to emails, messages and other correspondence.
  • Professionally facilitate guests and/or clients.
  • Performs office tasks including office management, maintaining records, ordering supplies etc.
  • Performs other related duties as assigned.

Education requirements

  • Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration or related disciplines from a recognized university.
  • Training in computer and/or office administration will be an added advantage.

Related Job Experience

  • At least 4 years’ experience in executive secretary and/or related role.
  • Must be proficient in Ms Office with excellent typing skills.

Competencies Required

  • Professional writing capabilities, including emails, memos, letters and other industry-related reports, documents and correspondence.
  • Excellent time management and organization skills, especially the ability to prioritize and multitask 
  • Effective and professional communication abilities, including being able to communicate with all levels of employees and clients or guests.
  • Ability to work flexibly and independently, set priorities, work simultaneously on numerous tasks, use good judgement and initiative, and meet/exceed deadlines.
  • Proficiency with computer systems, including experience with office management systems and Microsoft Office suite.

Person Specifications

  • Proactive and results oriented individual.
  • Must be a person of integrity.
  • Resilient, focused and able to work under pressure.
  • Motivated, dynamic and dedicated team player.
  • Able to type minimum of 50 words per minute.

How to Apply

