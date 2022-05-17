Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Executive Secretary Supervisor
Job Summary
To perform diversified high level administrative and secretarial support functions.
Responsibilities
- Perform administrative tasks including drafting and proof reading letters, memos, reports, and other documents.
- Receive incoming communication or memos on behalf of senior staff, review content, determine importance, and summarize and/or distribute contents to appropriate staff.
- Manage multiple or complex calendars for meetings, appointments, travel and other official commitments.
- Make travel and accommodation arrangements for executives.
- Answer and screen telephone calls, and respond to emails, messages and other correspondence.
- Professionally facilitate guests and/or clients.
- Performs office tasks including office management, maintaining records, ordering supplies etc.
- Performs other related duties as assigned.
Education requirements
- Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration or related disciplines from a recognized university.
- Training in computer and/or office administration will be an added advantage.
Related Job Experience
- At least 4 years’ experience in executive secretary and/or related role.
- Must be proficient in Ms Office with excellent typing skills.
Competencies Required
- Professional writing capabilities, including emails, memos, letters and other industry-related reports, documents and correspondence.
- Excellent time management and organization skills, especially the ability to prioritize and multitask
- Effective and professional communication abilities, including being able to communicate with all levels of employees and clients or guests.
- Ability to work flexibly and independently, set priorities, work simultaneously on numerous tasks, use good judgement and initiative, and meet/exceed deadlines.
- Proficiency with computer systems, including experience with office management systems and Microsoft Office suite.
Person Specifications
- Proactive and results oriented individual.
- Must be a person of integrity.
- Resilient, focused and able to work under pressure.
- Motivated, dynamic and dedicated team player.
- Able to type minimum of 50 words per minute.
How to Apply
