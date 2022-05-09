Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Executive Secretary

Reporting to Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Academics Affairs Business unit DVC AA

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration or related field with three (3) years experience.

Diploma in Secretarial Studies.

Excellent verbal and communication skills and extensive knowledge in Office administration and record keeping.

The suitable candidate will provide high-level administrative support to the Deputy Vice-Chancellor and other senior staff.

How to Apply

Interested candidates who meet the stated requirements can submit applications via the address below: recruit@spu.ac.ke All applications should be submitted on or before Friday, 6 May 2022. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Kindly note that St. Paul’s University does not solicit money, nor procure an agent in its recruitment process.