Monday, May 9, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto is inches away from being declared the fifth President of the Republic of Kenya in August going by the reception he received in Matunda, Kakamega County on Sunday.

In the photos, the Ruto rally was attended by thousands of residents despite the region being one of the strongholds of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

For almost two decades, Kakamega County has been Raila Odinga’s political bedroom but yesterday’s rally by DP Ruto proves otherwise.

Ruto was accompanied by Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, Bungoma Senator, Moses Wetangula and dozens of Western Kenya leaders who are aligned with the Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

During his speech, Ruto promised to lower fertilizer prices once elected as President in August.

He also promised to boost small-scale businesses by offering loans with a small interest rate.

Here are photos of Ruto’s rally in Kakamega County.

