Corporate Scheme Administrator

Description

Equity Afia (EQA) was established in 2015 under the umbrella of the Equity Group Foundation in response to the growing need for affordable and accessible quality healthcare for Kenyans.

The Equity Afia clinic network has over 54 medical centres in 19 counties across the country operated in a franchise model. The facilities are run by qualified and experienced doctors who are alumni of the Equity Leaders Program to offer affordable, high quality integrated & standardized health services.

The Corporate Scheme Administrator, Equity Afia will ensure that corporate databases are updated in the system and communicated to all clinics and update benefit entitlements for different schemes. They will also support EQA clinics front office with communication to the corporates regarding scheme memberships and entitlements.

Ensuring efficient and timely delivery of service to insurances and corporates.

Ensuring daily that Insurance and Corporate requirements are communicated to all stakeholders through updating of the corporate folder.

Create new schemes in the system capturing all the schemes policies inlcuding expiry date.

Ensuring proper record keeping and maintaining an effective document handling system for the schemes

Identify the cause rejected claims and implement changes to avoid recurrence.

Train all relevant users on the insurance/ corporate requirements

Ensure timely renewal of credit contracts and bank guarantees

Any other duty as assigned by the supervisor in line with the job description.

Key Deliverables for this position

Maintain up to date corporate data base

Train users on compliance to scheme rules

Efficient resolution and resubmission of rejected claims

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in commerce or business studies

At least 3 years’ experience in similar role, preferably in healthcare environment.

Excellent customer service skills.

A good working knowledge of MS Excel and word.

Self-motivated and ability to work under pressure.

Team-player with good inter-personal skills.

How to Apply

Qualified and interested applicants to CLICK HERE TO APPLY before Closing Date May 7, 2022.