Monday, May 2, 2022 – A Kenyan economist based in Saudi Arabia has advised former Prime Minister Raila Odinga on the criteria he should use when picking his running mate in August.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission has set May 16 as the deadline for all presidential candidates to forward the names of their running mates ahead of the August 9th election.

In a tweet on Monday, Economist Mohamed Welihye, who works as an adviser to Saudi Arabian Central Bank, said Raila must consider the numbers his running mate will bring to the Azimio La Umoja Movement, or else he is thrashed by DP Ruto.

“Raila Odinga will win or lose this election based on the choice of his running mate. There are close advisors who want him to play “fantasy football” with the choice of running mate. This should be purely about numbers. Not time to play pata potea!,” Welihye wrote on his Twitter page.

