Monday, May 30, 2022 – Bonfire Adventures boss Simon and his wife Sarah are expecting another child.

The flamboyant travel guru shared the good news with his fans through an Instagram video.

In the video, Sarah is heard asking Simon if he is ready to be a dad.

“I am too ready to be one,’’ he responds.

The video also displayed a caption carefully etched with chocolate cream on a plate and reading: “Ready to be a dad again.”

The pregnancy announcement comes just a month after Sarah went on a ranting spree and announced that she had broken up with Simon.

She called him a narcissist and revealed that he has two other baby mamas who were making her life a living hell.

The couple later reconciled and flew to Seychelles for a holiday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.