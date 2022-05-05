Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, May 5, 2022 – Nominated MP David Sankok’s first-born daughter, Rosemary, has recalled the heartbreaking moment she found her brother’s body.

Sankok’s 15-year-old son, Memusi Sankok, shot himself dead on the afternoon of Monday after an argument with his father over his return to school.

Speaking to members of the press, Rosemary could not hold her tears after recalling when her younger brother whom she had sent to get Memusi told her all was not well.

She and her other siblings were out and had bought ice cream for him.

“My little brother and I also went to pick fruits and also bought some ice cream on our way back. I also bought him the ice cream. When we came back home, I gave the ice cream to my small brother to take to him. When my brother went to the room, he found his body and came back to tell me to follow him to see what he had seen,” she said.

On reaching the bedroom, she found her brother’s body sprawled on the floor and she went to tell her mother what had happened.

Rosemary described him as a good and jovial boy who was okay before she and her siblings left the house.

“We didn’t hear anything because we were not in the house. He was okay when we left and had just talked,” she said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.