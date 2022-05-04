Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, 04 May 2022 – The daughter of Nominated Member of Parliament, David Ole Sankok, has recounted her last moments with her younger brother Memusi before he reportedly took his own life.

Speaking to the press, a distraught Rosemary, aged 21, said that her brother had issues going back to school.

However, they pleaded with him to go back to school and he agreed to do so.

“He had earlier failed to report back to school during Tuesday’s [April 26] first term re-opening. But on Monday, we sat him [down], together with dad, on school matters and he agreed to go back to school after the holidays,” she narrated.

Rosemary further revealed that when the unfortunate incident happened, they left Memusi in the house and went to their family’s hotel that is adjacent to their home in the company of her father and younger siblings.

“There was the installation of CCTVs going on at the facility and we went to supervise, but after a while, I left with my younger brother and sister [and returned] to the house,” she added.

When they returned, she told her younger brother to take ice cream to Memusi in his room.

The younger brother came back screaming and when she asked him what was wrong, he told her to go to Memusi’s room and see for herself.

Rosemary went to the room and found Memusi’s lifeless body.

“I told my younger brother to take one of the ice creams to Memusi in his room, but he came back screaming. I asked him [what was wrong], but he told me to go see for myself. That’s when I found him,” she said.

She described Memusi as a jovial and kind-hearted boy.

She put it clear that he was not verbally or physically assaulted.

