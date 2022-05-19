Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, 19 May 2022 – Samuel Mugo Mugota, the man killed in cold blood at Mirema Drive on Monday, was living in fear.

He had intimated to his elder brother that his life could be cut short at any time.

His brother, Timothy Wachira, who recorded a statement at Kasarani Police Station, said he was a difficult man and a teetotaller who kept to himself.

Timothy revealed that Samuel called him three weeks ago and told him that his life had hit a dead end.

However, he did not reveal what was troubling him.

“Three weeks ago, he called and told me that his life had hit a dead end. He did not reveal what was troubling him. I insisted that we discuss the issue on phone and not wait for a physical meeting. He said no. That is the last I heard from him,” he said.

Detectives believe that Mugoti was a criminal who was most probably killed by his fellow gangsters over a business deal gone sour.

