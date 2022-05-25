Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 25 May 2022 – Renowned Mugithi singer, Samuel Muchoki alias Samidoh, has shared a photo of his newborn daughter for the first time.

The Mugithi star is now a father of three after welcoming a newborn with his wife Edday Nderitu two months ago.

He posted a photo of his son bonding with his cute daughter and captioned it, “Big brother roles,”.

The photo sparked reactions since Samidoh has never posted a photo of the daughter that he recently sired with his baby mama Karen Nyamu.

Samidoh impregnated his wife Edday and baby mama Karen Nyamu at the same time.

