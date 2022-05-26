Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 26 May 2022 – Meghan Markle’s estranged sister has begged the Duchess to stop “watching and doing nothing” since their father was hospitalised after he suffered a stroke.

Samantha Markle, 57, accused Meghan of “elder abuse” and “negligence” as she claimed Meghan has not contacted her since news first broke of their father Thomas Markle Sr.’s ailing health.

Thomas Markle Sr., 77, was struck down and lost his speech only a week before he had been due to fly to London for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

He is currently at a clinic in Chula Vista, California, which is only a few hours’ drive from the home Meghan shares with Prince Harry in Montecito.

Speaking to GB News’s Dan Wootton Tonight, Samantha Markle accused Meghan of failing to contact the family following her father’s stroke.

Samantha said: “He’s been through so much. Two heart attacks, a pandemic and now a stroke. None of us have heard from Meghan – that’s negligence.

“If she can’t find it in her heart or have the moral conscience to step forward then shame on her. He doesn’t have a lot of time. She’s going to have to live with that for the rest of her life.”

When asked by Dan if she felt Meghan should offer to help with the medical costs for their father, Samantha said: “She sees all of this. I’m getting the feeling that I would be spinning my wheels to try and appeal to her heart now.

“She could have contacted him to work things out at any time and she hasn’t. How can she watch him suffer like this? Who does that?”

Thomas Markle, who lives in Rosarito, Mexico, was taken by ambulance across the border to the US at around 9.30pm on Monday, May 23.

His son Thomas Markle Jr, 55, was with him and is at the hospital near San Diego, while Samantha was last night said to be flying in from her home in Florida.

In the footage posted online, Mr Markle is seen lying on a stretcher wearing an oxygen mask.

Two paramedics try to lift him while speaking in Spanish and ask him what his name is. Somebody behind the camera responds that his name is Thomas.

Speaking in English, one of the paramedics says: “I’m going to be your paramedic. You’re going to the US.”

Thomas Markle Sr. was due in London next week and was supposed to be a guest on TV during coverage of the jubilee celebrations.