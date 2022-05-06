Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, May 6, 2022 – A family in Uganda is mourning after their daughter died in India where she was pursuing her education.

Agasha Ashiina, who was a final year student pursuing a Bachelor of Administration at Gitam University, died last week after falling off the sixth floor of her University hostel.

Some reports pointed to an accident, others claimed she was pushed off the building while others say she committed suicide.

She is said to have died while being taken to hospital for treatment.

Her untimely death led to protests by students, who accused the University management of failing to provide safety barriers around the windows.

When the unfortunate incident occurred, Asiina, who lived on the Seventh floor, had gone to collect her clothes on the hanging line.

While speaking to the press after receiving the body, the deceased student’s father said he intends to sue the University over the recklessness that led to the death of his daughter.

According to him, the University’s initial statement indicated that Asiina committed suicide but after police conducted investigations, University management changed tune and said her death was a result of an accident.

Below are photos of her body being repatriated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.