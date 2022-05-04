Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, May 4, 2022 – Murang’a County Woman Representative, Sabina Chege has spelled doom for former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka, saying he can’t be picked as former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s running mate in August.

In an interview with one of the local TV stations on Tuesday, Sabina said Kalonzo cannot be picked as Raila‘s running mate because he deputised Raila in 2013 and 2017 and they didn’t win the election.

“We have had Raila and Kalonzo running as a pact, they didn’t win… it’s important for everybody to have an open mind,” Sabina said.

However, Makueni Senator, Mutula Kilonzo Jnr, who appeared in the interview with Sabina, differed with her remarks, saying Kalonzo is the most qualified candidate to deputise Raila.

Mutula also said Kamba community leaders will announce their next move if Kalonzo is not picked as Raila Odinga’s deputy in August.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.