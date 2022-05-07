Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Saturday, May 7, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto’s wife Rachel Ruto has recounted how she performed a real miracle while praying to the utter shock of those present.

Speaking during a prayer breakfast meeting at their official Karen residence, Rachel said she prayed until dirty borehole water at their family home in Karen turned pure.

She explained how they have been using expensive purifying machines to purify water since the borehole was drilled in 2003.

Rachel narrated how the machine worth millions has been stressing them by breaking down even a time forcing them to call their team from Eldoret to come and purify the water.

But all that changed on Wednesday, which is the day for fasting for the DP’s family when she got annoyed with the circumstance and began pondering if her prayers were worth enough to perform miracles.

“I kept wondering, am I worthy to do what Elisha did? Just to go pray for this water? But you know I kept thinking, maybe I need a pastor. Maybe I need a prophet,” she started.

She went to the office for a meeting then went for prayers, and later on, went to the residence to see what was happening.

“When I got there, the Lord reminded me about that water. Do you know what I did? I went to the kitchen, took a bowl, put salt, and went to the borehole. I went and decreed the words of Elisha. I said, ‘this water will never be dirty and I sprayed the water around the borehole.” she recounted.

When she went back after two days, her worker by the name of Shadrack disclosed to her that the water was now clean and that they were no longer using the purifying machine.

“I asked, Shadrack, what happened to the water? He told me, ‘Mom, I don’t know what happened to the water, the water is now clean!’

“He also told me, “Mom, I’m not even taking water through the purification machine. I’m just pumping it from the borehole to the tank, and we started giving God thanks. Yesterday I was there; the water is still clean!” narrated Rachel.

Addressing the gathering later, DP Ruto also confirmed that indeed his wife performed a real miracle with water, saying she is a true family prayer warrior.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.