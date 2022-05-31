Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, May 31, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto’s running mate, Rigathi Gachagua, has once again caused a massive commotion with his reckless utterances.

This is after revealing that he, just like other leaders in Mt. Kenya, is supporting Ruto because he loves money.

Speaking during a forum in Nandi County, Gachagua declared that money was a factor in the DP breaking the deadlock of the region that previously supported President Uhuru Kenyatta.

He noted that Ruto had a plan that would enable the residents of the vote-rich region to make more money, prompting leaders from the region to back his bid.

“Money is a good thing, it is the key to the heart and the breaker of the Mountain, and because we in the region that loves money, we chose to support Ruto. He has a plan on how we will get the money, and anyone who has a plan on how we will get money becomes our friend,” he reiterated.

Gachagua, who is on a solo tour of the Rift Valley region, opined that the residents had not yet fully appreciated the value of money and promised to educate them while on the tour.

“I am impressed by how your voices shout when saying pesa mfukoni (money in the pocket), and the longer I stay here with you, I will start teaching you about money because it is a good thing.”

“All these women you see here who have begun aging, when they get money, they will become young again. And when the men get money, the respect they have in their homes increases,” he chided.

His remarks irked a section of UDA and Kenya Kwanza supporters who opined that Gachagua is doing a lot of harm than good with his unfiltered remarks.

Shortly after Ruto picked him as his No.2, Gachagua hit the ground running and has made a series of controversial statements in the process.

