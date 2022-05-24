Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Tuesday, May 24, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto may be forced to pick another running mate after his pick Rigathi Gachagua was ‘red carded’ because of corruption.
Gachagua is among the 25 politicians whose names have been proposed to be blocked from contesting in the August 9 general polls.
Releasing the names on Sunday, National Integrity Alliance (NIA) announced that the seven have been earmarked by the alliance and their names forwarded to the IEBC for action.
NIA is an anti-corruption body made up of Transparency International Kenya (TI-Kenya), Inuka Kenya Ni Sisi!, Mzalendo Trust, The Institute for Social Accountability (TISA), and The Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC) and strives to bar individuals with questionable integrity from being elected into public office in the General Election.
Here is the full list of politicians red-carded by NIA;
1 Aisha Jumwa – Gubernatorial aspirant Kilifi
2 Ali Korane – Garissa gubernatorial aspirant
3 Anne Waiguru – Kirinyaga gubernatorial aspirant
4 Babu Owino – Embakasi East MP aspirant
5 Cleophas Malala – Kakamega gubernatorial aspirant
6 Daniel Manduku – Nyaribari Masaba MP aspirant
7 Didmus Barasa – Kimilili MP aspirant
8 Evans Kidero – Homa Bay gubernatorial aspirant
9 Fahim Twaha – Lamu gubernatorial aspirant
10 Godhana Dhadho Gaddae – Tana River gubernatorial aspirant
11 Johanna Ng’eno – Emurrua Dikir MP aspirant
12 John Walukhe – Sirisia MP aspirant
13 Joseph Samal – Isiolo North MP aspirant
14 Kembi Gitura- Muranga senatorial aspirant
15 Lilian Omollo – Embu senatorial aspirant
16 Mathew Lempurkel – Laikipia North MP aspirant
17 Mike Mbuvi Sonko – Mombasa gubernatorial aspirant
18 Mohamed Abdi Mohamud – Wajir gubernatorial aspirant
19 Muthomi Njuki – Tharaka Nithi gubernatorial aspirant
20 Oscar Sudi – Kapseret MP aspirant
21 Phillip Kaloki – Nairobi county deputy gubernatorial aspirant
22 Rigathi Gachagua – Deputy President nominee
23 Samson Cherargei – Nandi senatorial aspirant
24 Samuel Arama – Nakuru Town West MP aspirant
25 Sospeter Ojaamong’ – Teso South MP aspirant
