Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, May 24, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto may be forced to pick another running mate after his pick Rigathi Gachagua was ‘red carded’ because of corruption.

Gachagua is among the 25 politicians whose names have been proposed to be blocked from contesting in the August 9 general polls.

Releasing the names on Sunday, National Integrity Alliance (NIA) announced that the seven have been earmarked by the alliance and their names forwarded to the IEBC for action.

NIA is an anti-corruption body made up of Transparency International Kenya (TI-Kenya), Inuka Kenya Ni Sisi!, Mzalendo Trust, The Institute for Social Accountability (TISA), and The Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC) and strives to bar individuals with questionable integrity from being elected into public office in the General Election.

Here is the full list of politicians red-carded by NIA;

1 Aisha Jumwa – Gubernatorial aspirant Kilifi

2 Ali Korane – Garissa gubernatorial aspirant

3 Anne Waiguru – Kirinyaga gubernatorial aspirant

4 Babu Owino – Embakasi East MP aspirant

5 Cleophas Malala – Kakamega gubernatorial aspirant

6 Daniel Manduku – Nyaribari Masaba MP aspirant

7 Didmus Barasa – Kimilili MP aspirant

8 Evans Kidero – Homa Bay gubernatorial aspirant

9 Fahim Twaha – Lamu gubernatorial aspirant

10 Godhana Dhadho Gaddae – Tana River gubernatorial aspirant

11 Johanna Ng’eno – Emurrua Dikir MP aspirant

12 John Walukhe – Sirisia MP aspirant

13 Joseph Samal – Isiolo North MP aspirant

14 Kembi Gitura- Muranga senatorial aspirant

15 Lilian Omollo – Embu senatorial aspirant

16 Mathew Lempurkel – Laikipia North MP aspirant

17 Mike Mbuvi Sonko – Mombasa gubernatorial aspirant

18 Mohamed Abdi Mohamud – Wajir gubernatorial aspirant

19 Muthomi Njuki – Tharaka Nithi gubernatorial aspirant

20 Oscar Sudi – Kapseret MP aspirant

21 Phillip Kaloki – Nairobi county deputy gubernatorial aspirant

22 Rigathi Gachagua – Deputy President nominee

23 Samson Cherargei – Nandi senatorial aspirant

24 Samuel Arama – Nakuru Town West MP aspirant

25 Sospeter Ojaamong’ – Teso South MP aspirant

The Kenyan DAILY POST.