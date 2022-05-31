Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, May 31, 2022 – In an unexpected turn of events, Azimio Governor Lee Kinyanjui has praised Deputy President William Ruto’s running mate for being Raila Odinga’s asset ahead of the August polls.

In a cryptic message on Facebook, Lee claimed that Rigathi Gachagua will marshal more votes for Raila Odinga than any other politician because of his recklessness.

He noted that the choice of Rigathi Gachagua by the yellow team was ‘God sent’.

“God works in mysterious ways, so they say. In the political context, never has it been demonstrated better than in recent weeks. The choice of Rigathi Gachagua by the yellow team was God sent.”

“He has turned out to be the single most important asset to the rival team. His creative and bold approach to campaigning for his opponent is very ingenious. This has come to be known as the ‘Rigathe effect’ when the choice of your opponent becomes exceedingly beneficial to your campaign. There is no doubt he will marshall more votes for baba than any other single politician,” Part of the statement read.

The Governor said that the election was won or lost at the running mate level, once the two contenders, Raila Odinga and William Ruto named the deputy nominees.

Since being named Ruto’s deputy nominee, Rigathi has projected himself as a vocal politician with a fierce tongue.

The Mathira legislator has in recent weeks made some controversial remarks that have caused more serious harm to Ruto’s presidential bid than good with reports indicating there are some jitters in Kenya Kwanza over his utterances.

