Thursday, May 26, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto’s running mate, Rigathi Gachagua, has once again proved that the Kenya Kwanza brigade has no agenda to sell to Kenyans.

After raising serious concerns by vowing to sell bigger companies like Safaricom and give the proceeds to mama mbogas and bodabodas as handouts, Gachagua has once again disappointed Kenyans.

This is after he attacked ODM Leader Raila Odinga instead of selling the Kenya Kwanza agenda to Kenyans.

Speaking during the Kenya Kwanza consultations, Gachagua said that the Kenya Kwanza coalition doesn’t have a problem with ODM leader Raila Odinga becoming president in August.

However, he said that their problem with Raila is that he will fall asleep in every cabinet meeting if he succeeds President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“Hata hatuna ubaya na huyu Kitendawili… Hata tunaweza samehe yeye makosa yake yote lakini huyu mzee wa miaka 80 ataweza hiyo kazi?”

“Mkutano wa baraza la mawaziri huanza asubuhi hadi jioni. Sasa akiingia saa mbilikufika saa tano atakuwa amelala ama hajalala?” Gachagua said.

Gachagua further exuded confidence that William Ruto will beat former Prime Minister Raila Odinga hands down in this year’s presidential race.

According to Mathira legislator, Raila is a reject who has been rejected by Kenyans in the last four General Elections, and the same voting trend is expected in the August 9, General Election

The Kenyan DAILY POST.