Sunday, 29 May 2022 – A Non-Governmental Organization associated with Deputy President William Ruto’s wife Rachel has been ordered by the court to return land grabbed from squatters.

According to a letter from the chief land registrar, Sirikwa squatters had moved to court after Joyful Women Organization (JOYWO) acquired the land illegally.

It was established that the title which was produced in court by the Rachel Rut0-led organization was fake.

The squatters won the case in April this year.

Founded in 2009, JOYWO is a registered Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) to empower Kenyan women economically.

Over the past 10 years, it has grown tremendously with members spread across all 47 counties in Kenya.

The organization’s headquarters is in Nairobi but it has offices in the counties run by county managers and program officers.

JOYWO’S flagship project has been providing financial resources to women to engage in livelihood projects through a scheme known as Table Banking.

Sometime back, Rachel Ruto was accused of using the organization to launder money.

It was alleged that proceeds of corruption were being channeled to the organization.

