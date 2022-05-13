Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, May 13, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza Alliance is fast losing its political mojo, going by the latest opinion poll by one of the local dailies.

Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s Azimio–one Kenya alliance are the two main coalitions that are engaged in a fierce political battle ahead of the August 9th poll.

The daily carried an online poll and asked Nairobians whom they will elect as a Woman Representative in Nairobi County in August.

The Nairobi woman representative contest is a two-horse race between Orange Democratic Movement candidate Esther Muthoni Passaris and United Democratic Alliance candidate, Millicent Omanga.

54.4 percent of the respondents said they will support Passaris while Omanga came a distant second with 27.5 percent. O.6 percent voted for other candidates while 12.3 percent were undecided.

5.3 percent said they will not vote in August.

Here is the graphical representation of the poll.

