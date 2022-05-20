Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, May 20, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza may have panicked ahead of the August poll.

Their panic stems from the fact that Azimo La Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga may swear himself in as president again as he did in 2018 if Ruto beats him come August.

It is for this reason that Kenya Kwanza is now desperately seeking help from Raila Odinga’s running mate and Iron Lady Martha Karua.

Taking to her Facebook page, Kiambu Woman Representative Gathoni Wamuchomba sarcastically thanked Raila Odinga for picking Martha Karua as his running mate.

While terming the Narc Kenya party leader Martha Karua as the no-nonsense lady, Wamuchomba begged Karua to stop Raila from swearing himself in if he loses the 2022 presidential election.

According to Wamuchomba, who is Ruto’s ally, Karua was sent by God to stop Baba from committing treason again.

“Martha Karua was God sent a gift to the nation of Kenya to be Tinga’s running mate not to win but to stop him from swearing himself again. Martha will not allow such illegality,” Wamuchomba said.

The outspoken legislator said it is only the former Justice Minister who can persuade her boss to honor the decision by a majority of the voters if he loses the presidential election.

“All eyes are on Martha to persuade her boss to honor Kenyans’ decision should he lose to Ruto and Rigathi Gachagua on August and preach peace. Women are peace-loving and so is Martha. Let’s celebrate her nomination for a Martha-Rao ticket,” she said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.