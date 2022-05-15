Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Sunday, May 15, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto’s ally, Gerald Bitok, has dismissed the ongoing rumours that he is in talks with Azimio La Umoja-One Kenya Alliance to join Raila Odinga’s camp.

Speaking during an interview, Bitok reiterate his support for Ruto, dismissing Azimio as a non-entity he would never join.

According to the self-declared Hustlers movement representative and a host of the talk show The Tackle, the Azimio outfit does not have the country’s interests at heart and therefore cannot associate himself with it, let alone join it.

He reiterated his support for the United Democratic Alliance party and its leader William Ruto, saying he is best suited to lead the country.

The last time Bitok famously got entangled in cross-party politics was way back in 2020 when the then leadership of the Thirdway Alliance Party threatened to take legal action against him.

The then Thirdway Alliance party Secretary-General Fridrick Okang’o warned that Bitok would be held responsible if his show, The Tackle, contravened orders restraining Aukot from transacting business on behalf of the party.

Bitok dismissed the warning by Okang’o as a mere threat adding the SG could be using his position to settle a personal score with him after they (Bitok and Okang’o) fell out.

Okang’o maintained that Aukot, who was set to be hosted by Bitok for the second time had been barred from transacting any business on behalf of the political outfit.

