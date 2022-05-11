Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>







Wednesday, May 11, 2022 – As the country keeps guessing at the likely running mate for Deputy President William Ruto, it has emerged that he may pick someone outside Mt. Kenya after all.

This was revealed by Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua, who is among those in Ruto’s inner circle.

Speaking during an interview, Gachagua claimed that Ruto may be considering a non-Kikuyu for a running mate, and apparently, he is fine with it; something that contradicts his earlier remarks where he had maintained that the DP must pick his number two from the vote-rich Mt. Kenya region.

But according to Gachagua, Ruto has promised no one anything and they will have to do with whatever choice he makes.

Appearing to disown his earlier statement, Rigathi said that engagement within UDA has always been issue-based and how to help the lower-cadre Kenyans and not discussions on sharing of positions.

He went ahead to state that DP Ruto is at liberty to choose however he desires without the worry of breaking any promise since no promise has been made thus far.

The whole debate on who will be Ruto’s running mate was sparked off by a major and unequivocal political statement made by Rigathi.

He had earlier ruled out the possibility of Musalia Mudavadi being Ruto’s running mate.

“As far as am concerned there is a general consensus that William Ruto is our Candidate and the running mate will come from Mt Kenya,” Gachagua said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.