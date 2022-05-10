Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, May 10, 2022 – As the country is preparing to go to elections in less than 3 months, it has emerged that the Deep State is not comfortable taking Raila Odinga to the polls, especially with the Deputy President William Ruto’s growing popularity and is prepared to do anything and everything to postpone the August 9th, General Election.

According to Ruto’s ally Don Bosco Gichana, there is a well-planned scheme to assassinate one of the independent presidential candidates ahead of elections which will automatically force IEBC to postpone the polls.

Venting on Twitter, Gichana, who is seeking the Kitutu Chache parliamentary seat in this year’s polls, said the move is expected to help the Azimio la Umoja-OKA presidential flag bearer Raila Odinga win the presidency.

While warning the 47 presidential aspirants cleared by the registrar of Political parties Anne Nderitu to watch out for their safety, Gichana opined that the assassination will prompt the IEBC to postpone the presidential polls.

This, according to Gichana, will help the Deep State bank on elected governors in drumming up support for Raila, who the Kenya Kwanza coalition believe is backed by the government.

“One of the independent presidential candidates will be assassinated. That will postpone the presidential elections to pave way for them to evaluate gubernatorial, senatorial, and parliamentary elections. Winners will be bought to campaign for a deep state candidate. Watch out. Bye,” Gichana said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.