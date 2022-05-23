Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, May 23, 2022 – Political analyst Mutahi Ngunyi has predicted a landslide win for Raila Odinga and his running mat,e Martha Karua, in the August presidential contest.

Taking to his Twitter on Monday, Ngunyi claimed that Martha Karua is the new political kingpin of the Kikuyu community after Raila picked her as his running mate.

He ruled out the possibility of Deputy President William Ruto being the political supremo of the Mt Kenya region as he always claims.

According to Ngunyi, Ruto’s perceived influence will fade away on August 9 as Mt Kenya residents will abandon him by voting for the Raila-Karua ticket.

Ngunyi opined that the Kenya Kwanza presidential candidate has been enjoying massive filling in Central Kenyan because there was no clear successor to President Uhuru Kenyatta ahead of the August polls.

“I have said it many times. Kikuyus will betray Ruto. Not “If” but “When”. Kikuyus used Ruto to buy time and organize themselves. And in the same way, Oparanya cannot lead the Kambas, Ruto cannot lead Kikuyus. Martha Karua is their new leader.” Ngunyi said.

This is not the first time Ngunyi, a critic of DP Ruto is warning the second in command of an impending betrayal from the mountain.

“Dear William Ruto: GEMA will betray you. It is not a matter of whether or not. It is a matter of when. And when they betray you, you will fall from hero to zero; from grace to grass. End of discussion,” Ngunyi said in March.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.