Tuesday, May 31, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto’s running mate, Rigathi Gachagua, is on the receiving end once again after enumerating the DP’s plans after the August polls.

During the Kenya Kwanza economic forum in Baringo County, Gachagua warned politicians who have decamped from UDA to run as Independent Candidates after they were rigged out in the party primaries not to expect any help from Ruto.

According to Gachagua, the ‘rebels’ should not expect any assistance from Ruto should they lose the elections in August if they don’t comply with the demands to drop out of the race now and support UDA candidates.

“Independent Candidates are very selfish people who are pushing for their own interests and have no policies. We’re with all-party nominees from Baringo County; have you seen Independent Candidates here? They don’t even know what we discussed in this forum,” Gachagua charged.

“When you lose in the General Election, don’t come back to us again begging for assistance because the door will be closed,” he added.

However, Gachagua’s remarks have elicited serious reactions, with Independent Candidates accusing him of pushing them to withdraw from the race and support Ruto’s candidates; something they said is against the spirit of democracy.

The aggrieved candidates noted that Kenya Kwanza is an alliance bringing together different parties, including Independent Candidates, who are in support of Ruto’s presidential bid, and urged Gachagua to stop the attacks.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.