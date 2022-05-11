Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>







Wednesday, May 11, 2022 – Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka has continued to instill fear in Raila Odinga over the running mate slot ahead of the August polls.

Speaking during an interview yesterday, Kalonzo, who appeared before the Azimio panel for the running mate interview despite earlier saying he won’t attend the interview, said Raila needs him more than he needs him.

According to the Wiper leader, he is the only one who can help Baba to beat Ruto in this year’s elections.

He noted that Ruto will beat Raila Odinga badly should he make the mistake of not picking him as his running mate.

“If I am not picked, it’s obvious that all the votes due unto me may troop to Ruto’s direction. Is that what they want? It’s rather obvious,” Kalonzo said.

At the same time, Kalonzo claimed that some forces within the Azimio la Umoja-OKA coalition are working to sabotage Raila’s presidential bid, which is why they are opposed to his bid.

“Either the devils are walking among them or they do not want him to become president. In fact, the moment they don’t pick me, it will confirm to me that some people do not want Raila to become president,” the Wiper leader said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.