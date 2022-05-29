Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, May 29, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto has shocked Kenyans after promising to purchase land belonging to President Uhuru Kenyatta’s family and redistribute it to squatters in Nakuru and Narok counties.

Kedong ranch, which is owned by 23 shareholders among them members of the First Family, is a 75,000-acre piece of land that the Maasai community claims was their ancestral land.

Speaking in Narok County on Saturday, Ruto who is vying for the presidency in August, said the land in question will be bought by his government and distributed for free to all squatters in Nakuru and Narok counties.

The second in command said that the issue of the land had taken so long to settle and his government will sort it out once and for all.

