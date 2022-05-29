Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, May 29, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto has evoked emotions by talking about the historical land issues in Masaailand.

Addressing a mammoth crowd at William Ole Ntimama Stadium in Narok yesterday, Ruto vowed to buy off the controversy-ridden Kedong Ranch and revert it back to the Maasai community.

The DP stated that once he takes power, his government would embark on compulsory acquisition of the 75,000-acre Kedong Ranch and Rose farm – both in Narok County and give it back to the local community.

Kedong Ranch is privately owned and has been linked to some members of the Kenyatta family who are reported to be among the 23 shareholders of the mother company – Kedong Company Ltd.

In his speech, the DP argued that the land dispute between the two companies and the locals had dragged on for too long and he was ready to settle it once and for all once he ascended to power.

“The issue that is remaining is the Rose Farm and Kedong Ranch. We need to finish it the way we solved the Mau land issue so that the locals can be given the land’s ownership and the Government will pay,” stated the DP.

