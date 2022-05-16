Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, May 16, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto has unveiled leaders who will lead the campaign activities in each county to ensure that he achieves his dream of becoming president come August.

While announcing MP Rigathi Gachagua as his running mate, Ruto also ruled out the zoning of regions, saying all parties will be allowed to field their candidates.

“There will be no zoning. All parties will be allowed to field their candidates. We will however as Kenya Kwanza empower our candidates in every ward, constituency, and county with scientific information on the performance of each and every candidate and encourage local agreements amongst the different parties in different electoral areas, to negotiate and agree on the best approach to our alliance winning a majority of seats at every level,” he stated.

The following Kenya Kwanza leaders were assigned roles in the following counties;

I. Governors Salim Mvurya, Amason Kingi, Issa Timamy, and Lydia Haika to take charge of Coast region activities.

II. Senator Jonshon Muthama, Governor Alfred Mutua, Penina Malonza, Adelina Mwau and Jonathan Mueke will take charge of the South Eastern region activities.

III. Speaker, JB Muturi, Mithika Linturi, and Beatrice Nkathaa will run MT Kenya East activities.

IV. Hon Alice, Gov Anne Waiguru, Mwangi Kiunjuri, Gov. William Kabogo, Kimani Ichung’wah, Gov. Mutahi Kahiga, Patrick Mariru, and Faith Gitau will be in – charge of Central Kenya activities.

V. In the Rift Valley region our activities will be coordinated by Susan Kihika, Charles Keter, Gov Josphat Nanok, Gov Moses Lenolkulal, Peris Tobiko, Gov. Samuel Tunai, Senator Murkomen, Margaret Wanjala, and Immaculate Shamala.

VI. In Nyanza, we will have Gov Okoth Obado, Charles Nyachae, Eilud Owalo, Sylvanus Osoro, and Vincent Kimosi.

VII. Western region will be led by Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka, Beatrice Adagala, Benjamin Washiali, Ababu Namwamba and Emmanuel Osore.

VIII. In North Eastern, we have Hon. Adan Duale and Ahmed Kolosh.

IX. Finally in Upper Eastern, Carnol Rasso Dido Ali and Hassan Tene.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.