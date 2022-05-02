Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, May 2, 2022 – Former Kakamega Senator Dr. Bonny Khalwale almost collapsed while campaigning for Deputy President William Ruto on Saturday.

This is after the Luhya crowd he was addressing turned against him and heckled him badly when he mentioned Ruto’s name.

The incident, which happened on Saturday, caught the outspoken ex-senator by surprise as a section of the crowd shouted him down when he called on them to support DP Ruto.

From the video that has gone viral on social media, the gathering that was initially paying attention to him immediately turned hostile when he began advocating for Ruto’s presidential bid.

From the video, the crowd is heard chanting: “Ruto tawe! Ruto tawe! Ruto tawe” meaning (Ruto no! Ruto No! Ruto No!).

Video>>>

The senator was forced to cut short his speech and the choir stepped in with a song to calm the seemingly agitated crowd.

Earlier on, Khalwale had blasted the ODM leader Raila Odinga for abandoning the Western region after the famous handshake with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Khalwale, who is also aspiring for the Kakamega senatorial seat under UDA, alleged that the ODM leader was given Ksh 200 billion to develop his strongholds but only remembered his Nyanza region.

“For us who voted for him, we were never rewarded for anything,” Khalwale said.

The ex-Kakamega senator called on Western region residents to follow the political direction given by the ANC Leader Musalia Mudavadi and his Ford Kenya counterpart Moses Wetangula.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.