Wednesday, May 11, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto has weighed in on his running mate debate as the IEBC deadline of May 16th nears.

Speaking on Tuesday from his Karen office when he officially welcomed Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi to Kenya Kwanza Alliance, Ruto assured Kenyans that his camp is ready and that they will have a name to forward to the electoral body before May 16th.

According to Ruto, his camp is well organized, and they don’t need interviews like Raila Odinga’s Azimio to find a candidate who is suitable for the job.

“I want to assure you that as Kenya Kwanza and a candidate in the next general election, we will have our running mate forwarded to IEBC before the deadline,” stated Ruto.

Among the candidates who have been fronted as Ruto’s likely running mate from the Mt Kenya region includes National Assembly Speaker who is also Democratic Party Leader Justin Muturi, Tharaka Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki, Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua, Kandara’s Alice Wahome and Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru.

However, Muturi, Kindiki and Rigathi Gachagua have been rumored to be the most preferred ones to be nominated.

This comes at a time when Maendeleo Chap Chap party leader Dr. Alfred Mutua has ruled himself out of the race to become William Ruto’s running mate.

The Kenya DAILY POST.