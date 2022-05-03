Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, May 3, 2022 – ODM Leader Raila Odinga encountered a hostile reception in Kirinyaga as he tried to sell his Azimio La Umoja manifesto.

This is after he was heckled while in the company of former Gichugu MP and NARC Kenya Leader Martha Karua.

According to the video of the unfortunate incident, a section of the crowd is heard shouting UDA! UDA! UDA! a clear sign that they were supporters of Deputy President William Ruto.

“Ruto! Ruto! Ruto!” the crowd which appeared too rowdy could be seen chanting while carrying posters portraying Ruto’s photo.

Raila had stopped to address the people on his way from Laikipia but the people were not ready to listen to him.

The ugly incident happened as Karua was addressing the gathering.

The angry Karua later took to Twitter to hit out at Kenya Kwanza allied leaders for hiring rowdy youths to cause trouble.

According to the Narc-Kenya leader, Kenyans should not attend political meetings they feel not comfortable with instead of disrupting other people’s meetings.

“Nobody is forced to come to a public gathering so if you don’t want to listen why come unless of course, you were hired to come and perpetuate thuggery?” she added.

She vowed that she will not be derailed by dirty tactics being employed by her political enemies but will instead double their effort in campaigning for Raila in Mt Kenya.

“We cannot fall for such primitive antics and will redouble our efforts to guarantee a big win for Azimio La Umoja-One Kenya,” she said.

