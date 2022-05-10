Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, May 10, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto has received a shot in the arm in his State House journey after he received a section of Coast leaders who defected from Raila Odinga’s Azimio into the Kenya Kwanza.

Among those received into the Kenya Kwanza outfit from Azimio include Kilifi County Assembly speaker, Jimmy Kahindi

Ruto also received former ODM governor aspirant Suleiman Shabhal’s running mate Selina Maitha and her key aides, who officially joined Kenya Kwanza.

Taking to his Twitter yesterday, the joyous Ruto said that the move by the leaders will now strengthen the coalition’s grassroots support.

“The Kenya Kwanza, Mombasa team has received a big boost. Former ODM governor aspirant Suleiman Shabhal’s running mate Selina Maitha and his key lieutenants joined our team to strengthen our coalition grassroots support and bring genuine change to Mombasa,” the DP tweeted.

The move comes just hours after Dr. Alfred Mutua-led Maendeleo Chap Chap officially ditched the Raila Odinga-led Azimio for Kenya Kwanza.

MCC was one of the constituent parties of the Azimio coalition party. Speaking after making the move, Mutua said that Azimio played his party.

“Unlike Azimio, here is a document we signed and we know its content. Azimio played us and sneaked a document on zoning. They have been doing nothing but managing us,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.