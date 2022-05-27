Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, May 27, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto was once again on the receiving end after he quoted the wrong Bible during the National Prayer Breakfast meeting that was held at Safari Park Hotel yesterday.

President Uhuru Kenyatta graced the occasion together with a host of Bishops, Members of Parliament, and other dignitaries.

During his address, Ruto, who is famous for making biblical references during his addresses, missed the mark when he quoted the wrong verse while calling for a truce to end the bad blood between him and President Uhuru Kenyatta.

While admitting that he had not done his work to the expectations of his boss and those of the Kenyans, the former Agriculture Minister quoted a Bible verse as he sought forgiveness.

“I also know that serving as the deputy president, I may have fallen short of expectations of my boss the President, my good friend, I ask for your forgiveness.”

“The Bible says in Isaiah 1:18, we have fallen short of His glory. To all I may have wronged, I ask for your forgiveness, and all those who have wronged me, I forgive them with a clean heart,” a soft-spoken Ruto stated.

However, it was established that Isaiah 1:18 does not speak about what the deputy president said.

Instead, Ruto should have Roman 3:23 which states that “For all have sinned and fallen short of God’s glory.”

This is not the first time the deputy president has quoted a wrong Bible verse.

In April this year, the 2022 presidential election front runner left Christians confused after he quoted a Bible verse that does not exist.

Ruto who was speaking at the Citadel Salvation Army Church in Kakamega quoted Mathew chapter 6 verse 35 yet Matthew Chapter 6 ends at Verse 34.

Here are some of the reactions;-

Wahome Thuku: “Saying it so easily and smoothly that only an quick thinker will tell that he has no idea what that verse says. That is how he fooled Mt Kenya for 9 years.”

Jame Jamoo: “That politeness, ease and smoothness while speaking is only on that podium. You will know his true colours some hours later at a campaign rally hurling insults to his opponents and you will wonder whether he is the same person.”

Mburu Ngugi: “He knew some Kenyans won’t mind whatever he says provided he started with Bwana Yesu asifiwe.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST.