Tuesday, May 3, 2022 – Even after the humiliating defeat in the recent UDA nominations, Soy MP Caleb Kositany has maintained his status as Deputy President William Ruto’s de facto spokesperson.

Speaking during an interview, Kositany dropped a bombshell, revealing Ruto’s closely guarded secret.

He disclosed that unlike Raila Odinga’s Azimio, which is burdened by the duty of picking a running-mate, the United Democratic Alliance party already concluded the task.

Kositany revealed that UDA has no fear whatsoever of a possible fallout arising from the picking of their running-mate since this is a process that they’re already completed and all involved are okay with the end result.

He claimed that it is a tightly held secret and only the inner circle of the party is privy to this information. The reason for holding on to the information is to prepare the ground for the announcement.

In a Radio Africa poll result released last week, Amani National Congress (ANC) Leader Musalia Mudavadi emerged as the most preferred running mate for Deputy President William Ruto in the August polls with 24.2%.

Mudavadi was closely followed by Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua at 20.2%, while Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro emerged third with 11.3%.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.