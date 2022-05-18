Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, May 18, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto has reached out to Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka to join him in forming the next government.

This is after Kalonzo ditched Raila Odinga’s Azimio La Umoja at the last minute after missing out on the running mate post and launching his presidential bid.

Speaking during an interview, Ruto, through UDA Secretary-General Veronica Maina, wooed Kalonzo into Kenya Kwanza with a job offer.

Maina stated that if Kalonzo joined Ruto’s team, he would have to negotiate for a key role.

According to the UDA Secretary-General, Kalonzo would have extensive talks with the Kenya Kwanza principals to agree on a slot as the coalition is still open to discussions.

However, she ruled out that the top-tier positions would not be on the table as they had already been decided upon.

“He would have to come and do a discussion with the Kenya Kwanza coalition partners because he has delayed his decision and the presidential candidate and running mate are very clear and the names submitted to Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) as per the legal timelines.”

“So, if he came in now, yes he would negotiate because Kenya Kwanza is an open coalition that is still listening to other partners who would want to work with us before and after the election. Yes, he would have a chance to negotiate but not on the top tier slots, those are already closed, maybe at different levels,” Veronica Maina affirmed.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.