Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, May 30, 2022 – Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary-General Francis Atwoli has spelled doom for Deputy President William Ruto after UDA Vice-Chairman defected to Raila Odinga’s Azimio.

Kipruto Arap Kirwa resigned as the UDA Vice-Chairman yesterday and joined the Azimio coalition and was received by Raila Odinga and Martha Karua in Bungoma County.

According to Atwoli, Kirwa’s resignation is just the beginning, urging Kenyans to watch the political dynamism in the next two months.

“Kipruto Arap Kirwa is just a beginning just watch political dynamism in two months to come,” the COTU SG said.

While announcing his defection from Ruto’s camp, Kirwa said he had to retreat and think when the party announced Rigathi Gachagua as the Kenya Kwanza running mate.

According to Kirwa, that was the clearest indication that there was no democracy within the party.

He said that he could no longer stay in a team where he knew democracy was going to be stifled.

“From today (Sunday), I Kipruto Arap Kirwa, have resigned as vice chairman of UDA,” he announced during the Azimio rally in Bungoma County.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.