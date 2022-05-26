Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, May 26, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto has raised alarm over Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka’s real intentions over his flip-flopping as far as the August election is concerned.

In a statement yesterday, Ruto, through Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot, said Kalonzo was being used by the Deep State to force a runoff to the advantage of Raila Odinga.

According to Cheruiyot, none of the 2022 presidential front runners – Ruto and Raila – will win in the first round if Kalonzo goes it alone.

He noted that Kalonzo’s entry into the presidency complicates Ruto’s chances of winning the presidency in round one.

He said Kalonzo will technically force a presidential run-off as none of the presidential front runners will get the required votes to be announced the winner.

The Ruto-allied Senator argued that Kalonzo felt he had been offered little and that by him going it alone, he will deny both Raila and Ruto a win in the first round where he will get a chance to renegotiate with Azimio for a 50 percent national government stake before the run-off.

“All indications are that if Kalonzo works extra harder, he has the ability to force a Run-Off…Meaning, that post-August 9, he can even demand 50 percent of government from either side.

“It seems the good son of Tseikuru is not what you all take him for…” Cheruiyot said in a Tweet.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.