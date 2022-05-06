Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, May 6, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto has accused President Uhuru Kenyatta of planning to rig his victory in favor of Raila Odinga in the August election.

According to Ruto’s presidential campaign secretariat, the plot to rig polls in favor of Raila is being led by ICT CS Joe Mucheru.

Ruto’s team noted that they have observed CS Mucheru’s tendency to purport to assume roles that intend to influence the conduct and outcome of the August 2022 elections.

Ruto’s secretariat noted with concern remarks made by CS Mucheru who on Wednesday said they are working with Raila to ensure the August polls are free and fair.

“… so some of us are there to ensure we have free and fair elections making sure systems and everything are working and obviously we’re working with Baba to ensure that that is the case and we have been looking and seeing the information we are on right track, we are on the right path…” reads in part the remarks UDA quoted CS Mucheru as having said.

Mucheru’s remarks have not gone down well with Ruto’s camp which has concluded that there are plans to ensure elections are rigged in favor of Raila.

The team said they cannot take Mucheru’s remarks lightly considering that his ministry is crucial in the preparation for the August election.

“We also wonder what legal framework mandates a presidential candidate to assign, direct, supervise and receive reports on election manipulation from cabinet secretaries who are directly involved in elections,” Ruto’s campaign secretariat said.

“Mucheru’ss brazen statement highlights an unfortunate trend by cabinet secretaries to pursue impunity, circumvent the rule of law, corrupt public institutions, facilitate the commission of criminal offenses, and subvert our democracy.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST.