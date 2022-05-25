Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, May 25, 2022 – Barely two days after ANC Leader Musalia Mudavadi assured Deputy President William Ruto that Western Kenya is under his control, Ex-Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale and Senator Cleophas Malala appear to disagree.

This is after they omitted Ruto’s image from their campaign posters for fear of being rejected on the ballot come August.

Khalwale, who is keen to recapture his senate seat on Ruto’s UDA ticket, yesterday posted to his Twitter handle his campaign poster which only had his picture.

On his part, Malala, who is seeking to succeed outgoing Governor Wycliffe Oparanya, in his poster, had only his image, that of ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi and his Ford Kenya counterpart, Moses Wetang’ula.

Sources have intimated that the pair has realized that Ruto is not as popular as they thought he was in Western Kenya.

It is believed that the duo are hesitant to feature the 2022 presidential election front runner William Ruto on their posters for fear that it might cost them votes.

This comes even as Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga is battling similar cases in Mt. Kenya, with many politicians said to have removed Baba’s photo from their campaign posters for fear of losing votes.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.