Sunday, May 22, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto is a man under siege after it became apparent that Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka could be back in Azimio earlier than anticipated.

This is after Kalonzo was spotted holding a meeting with Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga’s Spokesman Makau Mutua and Kitui Senator Enoch Wambua very late at night yesterday.

Makau Mutua went ahead and posted a picture of him, Kalonzo and Wambua and captioned it:

“In happier times with my brothers @skmusyoka and Senator kiiowambua. Let’s hope ‘the past is prologue,” Makau Mutua captioned the photo.

In HAPPIER times with my brothers @skmusyoka and Senator @kiiowambua. Let’s hope “the past is prologue” [Act 2, Scene 1, The Tempest, William Shakespeare]. pic.twitter.com/eLu4fTYE05 — Prof Makau Mutua (@makaumutua) May 21, 2022

However, Mutua did not reveal what exactly they discussed during the meeting, and netizens were left guessing.

However, according to sources, the meeting was geared toward the likelihood of the Wiper leader going back to Raila Odinga’s One Kenya Alliance coalition.

The meeting comes in the wake of mixed reports surrounding the political future of the Wiper boss.

Kalonzo on Monday unveiled his running mate in a show of protest against the decision by Raila to nominate NARC Kenya Leader Martha Karua as his preferred deputy instead of him.

At the same time, the Wiper boss announced he had bolted out of the Azimio coalition and would therefore vie for the presidency on his party’s ticket.

But since unveiling his running mate, Kalonzo has kept off the public limelight and is said to have retreated to his rural home for reflection on his future.

