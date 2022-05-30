Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, May 30, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto is a man under siege. This is after ICT CS Joe Mucheru revealed data showing that Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga will beat him badly in the August presidential contest.

In a statement, Mucheru exuded confidence that Raila Odinga will win the presidency in round one.

According to him, all available data has confirmed there will be no presidential run-off in the much-awaited 2022 presidential contest.

He said all the stars are now aligned in favor of Raila since he chose NARC Kenya Leader Martha Karua as his 2022 presidential running mate.

“We will not require around two-vote… All indicators are that he will take it in round One,

“The data we have, the opinion polls available, and many other factors point to that reality,” Mucheru stated.

This comes even as Ruto and his Kenya Kwanza have accused Mucheru of planning to rig them in favour of Raila Odinga come August.

However, Mucheru said that Raila, who will be giving his fifth and presumably the last attempt at the presidency, does not need to be helped through rigging.

“Raila Odinga does not need to be helped to win through rigging, and even if we wanted to, it is technically impossible to corrupt the process of picking the fifth president for the country,” he added.

He reiterated that he doesn’t intend to steal elections for Raila Odinga but to protect his votes.

“There are people who are pushing for my resignation but they should understand that we don’t want to rig election but to protect our votes. We are in Jubilee and Jubilee is in Azimio,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.