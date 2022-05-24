Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, May 24, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto is now gnashing his teeth after picking Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua as his running mate.

This is after Civil Society groups petitioned IEBC to bar Rigathi from contesting for any elective seat come August because of corruption.

Gachagua was listed among 25 other politicians accused of graft and other integrity issues. The 25 were said to have pending cases in court.

The activists asked the High Court to direct the Wafula Chebukati-led commission not to clear the politicians ahead of the August 9 polls.

Eight United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and 10 Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya coalition party politicians were put in the spotlight.

Listed alongside Gachagua were Governors Anne Waiguru, Muthomi Njuki and Sospeter Ojamong of Kirinyaga, Tharaka Nithi and Busia respectively, Mombasa gubernatorial aspirant Mike Sonko, MPs Babu Owino, John Waluke and Aisha Jumwa.

Others are Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala, Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa and former Nairobi Governor Dr. Evans Kidero.

The above were said to be unfit for vying as they were charged in court for misuse of power, graft, breach of public trust, and other serious offenses.

“We have currently filed a petition in court seeking an interpretation on the minimum integrity threshold of candidates seeking appointed positions in public service,” the activists stated.

“If you have been charged then you should be barred from running for office,” they added.

The petition came a few days after IEBC moved to stop impeached public officials from running for elective seats in August.

IEBC reportedly instructed returning officers not to clear such candidates unless directed by a court order.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.