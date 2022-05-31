Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, May 31, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto’s political empire seems to have started crumbling like the Tower of Babel.

This is after reports emerged that the two more parties are set to sever links with Kenya Kwanza and join Raila Odinga’s Azimio.

This was revealed by KANU Secretary General Fredrick Okang’o, who revealed that Azimio is set to officially receive the parties together with their leadership and members.

However, he did not mention the names of defectors who are quitting Kenya Kwanza for Azimio as he did not want to spoil the surprise.

In a statement on Facebook, Okango also confirmed that the Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka would also be re-joining the Azimio One Kenya Alliance.

In the Statement, the SG hinted that the talks to seal the deals were spearheaded by KANU Chair Gideon Moi.

“This was not going to be an ordinary political operation. Two more BIG defections from YELLOW to BLUE and of course the RE-ENTRY into AZIMIO ONE KENYA by the kingmaker himself. We have successfully finished the assignment. Good job BOSS. Next is jukuwaani!” he said.

This comes after UDA Vice-Chairman Kipruto Arap Kirwa dumped Ruto for Raila Odinga on Sunday thanks to DP’s choice of Rigathi Gachagua as his running mate.

