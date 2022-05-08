Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Sunday, May 8, 2022 – Interior CS Dr. Fred Matiang’i has blasted Deputy President William Ruto and his allies, accusing them of being the biggest hypocrites.

This follows constant criticism of Matiang’i and other CSs by Ruto and his allies for openly campaigning for Azimio candidate Raila Odinga ahead of the August elections.

Addressing the press yesterday, Matiang’i stated that the DP and his allies have been hypocritical in their criticism during the campaign period and questioned why Ruto was not against them supporting him in 2017.

He questioned why Ruto and his allies never raised issues in 2017 because he was with them on the campaign trail.

He challenged them to dispel videos of their campaigns in 2017 where he even spoke at meetings.

“In 2017, I was on the campaign trail with all of them here in Kisii, so did I become a CS now in 2022? Why did they not raise the issue then? I addressed public meetings, I was with them throughout the campaigns in rallies and now they are making those claims,” he stated.

“Now because we are not with them, we are breaking the law. This dishonesty characterizes the behaviour of those people, very dishonest people seeking public leadership with cheaper and petty sympathies, there is no law we have broken,” he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.