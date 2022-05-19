Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, May 19, 2022 – Concerns have been raised within the Kenya Kwanza fraternity after it emerged that Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua has started fighting Deputy President William Ruto even before they are elected into office.

This was revealed by Ruto’s allies from Rift Valley, who are now regretting the choice of Rigathi Gachagua as Ruto’s running mate.

In an alarmist tweet, UDA nominee hopeful for the Kilimani Ward Member of County Assembly seat Kiigen Koech sensationally claimed that Rigathi Gachagua is fighting Ruto.

According to Koech, Rigathi had already started fighting Ruto even before they are officially in office.

He stated that such a squabbling pair is dangerous for the country and predicted that the country will run like a gangster’s paradise.

He noted that Gachagua is so ambitious and is pushing Ruto too hard, something that may be a problem once they get into office.

“RIGATHI GACHAGUA is already FIGHTING RUTO. Such a duo is DANGEROUS! This country will not be run like a GANGSTER’S PARADISE,” Koech stated.

Ruto named Gachagua as his running mate on Sunday after an intense 17-hour meeting that saw Tharaka Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki rigged out in the running mate slot.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.