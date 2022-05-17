Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, May 17, 2022 – Allies of the ODM leader Raila Odinga have warned Kenyans against electing the Kenya Kwanza team saying both Deputy President William Ruto and his running mate, Rigathi Gachagua, are corrupt.

Speaking yesterday during the unveiling of Martha Karua as the Azimio running mate, Raila allies poked holes in the Ruto-Gachagua presidential ticket, saying they cannot be trusted with government resources.

“Kenya haiwezi ongozwa na wezi wawili. Mnakubali wezi, Ruto ni mwizi, Gachagua ni mwizi, ati president ni mwizi na deputy president ni mwizi pia?” Junet Mohamed, the Azimio Secretary-General said.

While throwing a jibe at the Mathira MP, Junet regretted not having also submitted his name to the selection panel that was interviewing candidates for the running mate position for the ODM leader.

“I regret that I did not participate in the interviews. If Rigathi can be nominated to be a running mate, then I regret I did not submit my name for consideration,” said Junet.

On his part, Saboti to MP Caleb Amisi said, “A Kenya where Rigathi Gachagua is the President does not belong to me, sir. Raila is winning early in the morning,”

