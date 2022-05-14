Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Saturday, May 14, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto has refuted claims that he plans to reintroduce the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) through the Kenya Kwanza deal amid criticism from Azimio One Kenya leaders.

Speaking during a political rally in Nairobi yesterday, Ruto dared his counterparts in Azimio to make their power-sharing deal public, alleging that theirs was shrouded in mystery, secrecy and mistrust, citing the decamping of Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua and his Kilifi counter, Amason Kingi.

He added that he was transparent in the deal and no one in the coalition was being duped as alleged by his rivals.

“You are talking about the Kenya Kwanza deal all day long. Where is yours? We know that yours is written at night and cannot be even accessed by those who wrote it. The difference between our teams in clear as night and day.”

“You wanted to use Ksh50 billion to change the constitution while we will use it to improve our economy,” he stated.

Ruto came under sharp criticism after the Kenya Kwanza power-sharing deal leaked, with leaders, especially from the Opposition, accusing him of copying some elements of the BBI in the deal, yet he opposed the document that resulted from President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga’s handshake.

In particular, the proposal to introduce the position of Prime Cabinet Secretary for Musalia Mudavadi if he delivers 70% of Luhya votes to Ruto, has been viewed as a way of creating the Prime Minister’s position as proposed in the BBI.

Additionally, the DP addressed cracks within the coalition, assuring the people of Mount Kenya that they will be properly represented in his government.

