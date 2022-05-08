Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Sunday, May 8, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto almost shed tears while on the Kenya Kwanza campaign trail in Kakamega.

This is after residents rejected him and his aspirants, vowing to vote for ODM Leader Raila Odinga and the Azimio La Umoja candidates in the upcoming general election.

Ruto and his allies were on a campaign trail in Western Kenya, visiting Busia, Bungoma, and Kakamega counties.

Those who accompanied Ruto for the campaigns included ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi, his Ford Kenya counterpart Moses Wetang’ula, Moses Kuria, and Boni Khalwale among other local leaders.

They first engaged locals in an economic forum at the Mungatsi Vocational and Training Institute in Nambale, Busia County before hitting the road for the campaigns

Their smooth campaign trail however turned chaotic in Kakamega as locals openly rejected them.

That happened at the time former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale was addressing the crowd while urging them to vote for Cleophas Malala as the governor.

The rowdy youths shouted that they will vote for Fernandes Barasa, who will be vying for the gubernatorial seat on an ODM ticket and whatever Khalwalwe was saying could hardly be heard as the shouts got louder and stronger.

“Barasa is the governor. We are giving Barasa the governorship,” they shouted as Ruto’s security stood there helplessly.

